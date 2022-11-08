25% Of Buyers Paid Over MSRP For A New Vehicle In May And June

Roughly one-quarter of new-car buyers paid more than the suggested retail price for their new vehicles in May and June this year, which could leave lasting damage to certain brands in the eyes of new-car buyers, according to a new study. The study was conducted by GfK and surveyed more than 3,500 new-car buyers throughout May and June. That contrasts earlier indicators that said roughly 1 in 10 new-car buyers were paying more than sticker for their vehicle purchases and may indicate a larger trend that automakers would like to avoid. “Affordability has gone through the roof,” said Julie Kenar, senior vice president of consulting for GfK. “I think it’s detrimental to the dealers and to the brands.”



