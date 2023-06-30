25% Of UK Drivers Can No Longer Afford To Maintain Their Vehicles

Cost of living pressures are forcing UK drivers to rethink their spending on car maintenance, with 25 per cent of respondents to an RAC survey saying they’re either delaying maintenance or choosing to carry out their own car servicing at home or through friends.

The survey data shows that 15 per cent of drivers have delayed servicing their cars for a year or more. Meanwhile, 10 per cent are choosing the DIY maintenance option, with similar numbers opting for cheaper servicing - perhaps choosing a minor service instead of a full one - or shopping around for a cheaper deal at different garages.