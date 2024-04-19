25 States Sue Biden's EPA To Block Unrealistic "Green" Emissions Rules

The attorneys general of 25 American states came together to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to prevent new passenger vehicle emissions rules from coming into effect. The plaintiffs claim the government agency has overstepped its legal authority.

When the EPA announced the new rules, the White House called them the most stringent vehicle pollution regulations the U.S. has ever introduced. It claimed that the new limits would cut greenhouse emissions from passenger vehicles by nearly 50 percent between 2026 and 2032.