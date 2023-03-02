$250,000 Ferrari Roma Totaled After Falling Down An Elevator Chute

A Florida high-end dealership has just incurred a quarter million dollar loss after a brand-new Ferrari Roma was totaled due to a faulty car elevator.



The Ferrari Roma, which is worth no less than $243,360, smashed up at the bottom of an elevator shaft that malfunctioned at a car dealership in Palm Beach County, Florida.



Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted about the incident on their Facebook page, and they say the elevator malfunction caused the car to hang in the elevator shaft. Indeed, footage posted on other social media accounts shows the expensive Ferrari in a rather indecent position, with the front wheels elevated and the rear suspended above the drop.



