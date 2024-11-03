250,000 Honda Vehicle Under Investigation For Phantom Braking

Federal regulators in the U.S. are investigating complaints regarding potential defects in the automatic emergency braking system of the 2019-2022 Honda Insight and Passport models. Owners have reported instances of phantom braking occurring in these vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that it has received 46 complaints of sudden deceleration events at a variety of speed. The issue is a safety concern, as phantom braking increases the odds of an accident occurring.