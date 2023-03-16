29 Ford Dealers Drop Out Ford EV Program Citing Costs

The Ford Model e Certified EV sales program got off to a bit of a rocky start, with Ford dealers expressing concerns over the cost of the program, as well as some of its stipulations. Some went so far as to file lawsuits over the move, though after a few changes were made to the program’s requirements, most Ford dealers ultimately not only opted in, but the majority chose to go with the higher-tier Model e Certified Elite, while those that opted out will get a second chance to sign up in a few years. However, as those dealers work to install public chargers – which has proven to be a more difficult task than some expected – a small group have also decided to drop out altogether, according to Automotive News.



Read Article