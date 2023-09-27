3.3 Million Owners Of Kia/Hyundai Vehicles Told To Park Outside Due To Fire Risk

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling 3.3 million used vehicles because they can catch fire while parked or while driving due to issues with the antilock brake system. Hyundai models being recalled include sedans such as the Accent, Azera, Elantra, Genesis Coupe and Sonata along with the Tuscon SUV. Recalled Kia models include its Optima and Soul sedans and Sportage SUV. The affected vehicles are from the model years 2010 to 2017.



Which models are being recalled? The recalled vehicles are: Hyundai 2012-2015 Accent 2012-2015 Azera 2011-2015 Elantra 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe 2014-2015 Equus 2011-2015 Genesis Coupe 2013-2015 Santa Fe 2013 Santa Fe Sport 2011-2015 Sonata HEV 2010-2013 Tucson 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell 2012-2015 Veloster 2010-2012 Veracruz

Kia 2014-2016 Cadenza 2011-2013 Forte/Forte Koup 2015-2017 K900 2010-2015 Optima 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid 2011-2017 Rio 2010 Rondo 2011-2014 Sorento 2011-2013 Soul 2010-2013 Sportage The antilock brake system in the vehicle could leak brake fluid and create an electrical short which could then increase the risk of an engine compartment fire, federal safety officials said. The automakers said an O-ring in the antilock brake motor shaft can lose sealing strength over time due to the presence of moisture, dirt and dissolved metals in the brake fluid, causing leaks.



