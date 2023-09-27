3.3 Million Owners Of Kia/Hyundai Vehicles Told To Park Outside Due To Fire Risk

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia are recalling 3.3 million used vehicles because they can catch fire while parked or while driving due to issues with the antilock brake system.
Hyundai models being recalled include sedans such as the Accent, Azera, Elantra, Genesis Coupe and Sonata along with the Tuscon SUV. Recalled Kia models include its Optima and Soul sedans and Sportage SUV. The affected vehicles are from the model years 2010 to 2017.
The antilock brake system in the vehicle could leak brake fluid and create an electrical short which could then increase the risk of an engine compartment fire, federal safety officials said. The automakers said an O-ring in the antilock brake motor shaft can lose sealing strength over time due to the presence of moisture, dirt and dissolved metals in the brake fluid, causing leaks.
Which models are being recalled?
The recalled vehicles are:
Hyundai
2012-2015 Accent
2012-2015 Azera
2011-2015 Elantra
2013-2015 Elantra Coupe
2014-2015 Equus
2011-2015 Genesis Coupe
2013-2015 Santa Fe
2013 Santa Fe Sport
2011-2015 Sonata HEV
2010-2013 Tucson
2015 Tucson Fuel Cell
2012-2015 Veloster
2010-2012 Veracruz
Kia
2014-2016 Cadenza
2011-2013 Forte/Forte Koup
2015-2017 K900
2010-2015 Optima
2011-2013 Optima Hybrid
2011-2017 Rio
2010 Rondo
2011-2014 Sorento
2011-2013 Soul
2010-2013 Sportage
Read Article