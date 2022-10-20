30 Drivers Left On Side Of The 405 Freeway With Flat Tires

The worst part of any 9-5 day is during morning and evening traffic. Everyone's rushing, tempers are flaring, and all hell could break loose. But what's worse than getting a fender bender, running out of fuel, or getting involved in a road rage incident? How about getting stuck due to a flat tire – with more than 30 other motorists on a busy highway?

On Wednesday morning, over 30 motorists on a busy California highway got involved in a bizarre incident.

ABC's Eyewitness News captured aerial footage of more than 30 vehicles pulled over simultaneously at the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive due to flat tires.

 


