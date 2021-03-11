30-Year-Old car Dealership Owner In California Making Up To $500,000 A MONTH Seeing NO Decline In Customers

I was born in El Salvador, but in 2000 my family immigrated to the United States in search of the American Dream



My father started Westland Auto Sales in 2007, which he owned and worked at until my brother and I bought him out in 2015.



Our primary method of acquiring inventory is going through retail auctions, which are only available to licensed dealers



We also take trade-ins, though the supply-chain effects of the pandemic have impacted our business, too.



Pre-pandemic, we'd buy around 15 cars per week to sell on our lot — now we're purchasing about three. The prices have also increased across the board. What you might have bought for $10,000 a couple years ago may be closer to $13,000 or $14,000 now.



Our average revenue per month is upwards of $500,000



And aside from having to close for a month or two in the beginning of the pandemic, we're seeing the same amount of buyers now than we were pre-pandemic.







