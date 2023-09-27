300,000 Mile 2016 Tesla Model S Taxi Only Sees 12 Percent Battery Degradation

Many believe electric vehicles will not last very long because the battery will degrade, despite countless examples of high-mileage EVs. The most recent is a 2016 Model S 90D used as a taxi in Canada for more than 500,000 km (310,000 miles) without needing a battery replacement. he alleged low lifecycle of Li-ion batteries keeps many people from switching to an electric vehicle. Not only this, but many EV haters use this argument to spread FUD about electric cars, comparing their battery packs to the Li-ion batteries powering smartphones and other mobile devices. That's why some people expect an EV battery to last far less than a typical vehicle's lifetime, which sometimes can be longer than 15 years.



