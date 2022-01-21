300 Chinese EQC Owners Claim Problems With Motors And Battery Packs - Demand Mercedes Recall The SUV

According to a recent post by CnEVPost out of Shanghai, China, at least 68 owners of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover have joined forces to send a message to Daimler. The group says it's requesting that Mercedes reply to a statement it delivered related to the EQC's "faulty electric motor." The joint statement explains that these owners were advised to have their EQC's motor and/or "power battery" replaced following "at least one" motor failure. The group expects Mercedes to announce that the problem exists and shed light on it. More specifically, the automaker should disclose the defects publically and issue an official recall.



