300 Miles Of Range Becomes The New EV Norm - How Far Should It Be For You To Consider One?

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:55:11 AM

Views : 396 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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The Tesla Model S was an EV pioneer in so many ways. It proved that electric cars could be cool. Its performance put even the flashiest gas-powered supercars to shame. It was the first software-defined vehicle. It’s where Tesla first debuted Autopilot, the precursor to Elon Musk’s current autonomous-vehicle ambitions. And it made 300 miles of EPA-rated range a reality at a time when non-Teslas were largely stuck in double digits.
 
Since the $135,000 Model S P100D first cracked that barrier in 2016, 300 miles of range has been democratized, a testament to how rapidly EV technology has evolved as battery costs have plummeted.


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300 Miles Of Range Becomes The New EV Norm - How Far Should It Be For You To Consider One?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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