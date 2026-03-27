300 Miles Of Range Becomes The New EV Norm - How Far Should It Be For You To Consider One?

The Tesla Model S was an EV pioneer in so many ways. It proved that electric cars could be cool. Its performance put even the flashiest gas-powered supercars to shame. It was the first software-defined vehicle. It’s where Tesla first debuted Autopilot, the precursor to Elon Musk’s current autonomous-vehicle ambitions. And it made 300 miles of EPA-rated range a reality at a time when non-Teslas were largely stuck in double digits.

Since the $135,000 Model S P100D first cracked that barrier in 2016, 300 miles of range has been democratized, a testament to how rapidly EV technology has evolved as battery costs have plummeted.