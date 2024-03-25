314,000 Chrysler 300 And Dodge Chargers Recalled Due To Deadly Air Bags - Why Doesn't The Fed Outlaw These Devices?

Ever since the Takata debacle the simple mention of a recall caused by defective airbags has been enough to send shivers down everybody's spine. Even when the recalls are not directly related to the Japanese parts maker.
 
Airbags are the cause of a massive recall announced by American carmaker FCA at the end of last week. It's not the frontal ones to blame, but the side air bag inflatable curtain ones installed in some of the vehicles the company has made over the past few years.
 
More to the point, the modules for the SABIC systems, as they are known, could potentially come with unwanted moisture inside them. As per FCA, moisture may have inadvertently made its way into the modules during the manufacturing at the hands of an unnamed supplier.


