$325,000 Ford Mustang GTD You Wanted Comes With A Two Year No Sale Clause

For such an eye-watering expensive product, the Ford Mustang GTD has sparked a lot of interest from deep-pocketed enthusiasts. The Blue Oval has reportedly received over 7,500 applications for the $325,000 (before markups) track-ready muscle car, and allocations are now rolling out. If you were fortunate enough to have attended the model's official unveiling, then you probably have a poker chip that has granted you access to buy one. Otherwise, you have to submit your application to the Dearborn automaker alongside a video in which you must explain why you want it and why you think you deserve it (money can't buy everything, after all). And if the company decides you're eligible, then you will eventually get yours.



