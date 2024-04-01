33 Senators Band Together And Warn Non-Union Automakers To Be Neutral In Take Over Attempts

A group of 33 senators on Thursday urged Tesla and 12 other automakers to remain neutral in ongoing efforts by the United Auto Workers (UAW) to organize U.S. auto plants.



The letter, signed by Democrats Gary Peters, Ron Wyden, Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Alex Padilla, Sherrod Brown Debbie Stabenow and others, went to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top executives at Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Nissan, BMW and others, urging them to pledge not to interfere in any organizing activities.





