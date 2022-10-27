4 Buffalo Teens Killed Attempting TikTok Kia Challenge

The four teenagers killed in a Buffalo car crash while attempting a TikTok challenge encouraging car theft have been identified — with a young mom among the victims.

Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed when the stolen Kia they were riding in crashed Monday morning, ejecting them and one other passenger, WGRZ reporter Claudine Ewing confirmed Tuesday.

The driver, 16, was treated at the hospital and released, while a fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, is listed in good condition at Erie County Medical Center.