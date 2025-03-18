40% Of New Customers To Ferrari Are Under Age 40

Ferrari may have fans from all age groups, but its core customers have traditionally been the preserve of those approaching a later stage in life—a stage often associated with crises. However, according to information from Maranello, the brand has started to attract a much younger clientele, with 40 percent of new buyers now being under 40.

That’s a jump of 10 percent from just 18 months ago and represents a dramatic shift for the car company, which prides itself on its exclusivity. But this shift isn’t just a footnote, it’s a sign that the prancing horse is galloping into a new era.