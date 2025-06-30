40% Of UK Drivers Simply Ignore Speed Limits

Almost half of UK drivers are suspected of breaking the speed limit when driving in 30mph zones, according to the latest estimates from the Department for Transport (DfT). And while that may sound shocking, it’s actually an improvement over the last few years.

The Government doesn’t seem to have much faith in the UK public’s ability to adhere to speed limits, as official figures estimate that 43 per cent of drivers will speed in 30mph zones when there’s free-flowing traffic and no speed cameras.

Although undeniably alarming, it’s actually a significant step forward from 2017, when more than half of drivers (51 per cent) were thought to be straying over the limit in these circumstances.