40 Percent Of European Jeep Avenger Orders Are For The All Electric Version

Jeep announced that its newly launched Avenger model, which is the European Car of the Year 2023, noted a cumulative number of over 40,000 orders. The company appears to be happy with the outcome, especially since over 40 percent of the Jeep Avenger orders happen to be all-electric versions (the majority of the orders are gasoline though). According to Dataforce (via Automotive News Europe), the number of Jeep Avenger registrations through August amounted to 18,487, out of which 31 percent were all-electric. The share of BEVs increased recently and, in the month of August, it was 58 percent.



