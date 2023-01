Lexus has provided more details about the Lexus RZ Sport Concept, detailing a 402-horsepower powertrain that we're hopeful will make production. This isn't the first time we've seen the striking design study previewed earlier this year ahead of the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, but it is the first time we've been given technical details.

Thanks to a pair of 150 kW motors mounted on the front and rear axles, respectively, the Sport Concept produces a combined output of 402 hp.