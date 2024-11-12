400 Mile Range Avatr 06 Sedan To Challenge The Tesla Model S In China

The Avatr 06 sedan broke cover in China as a four-door mid-range offering available with both battery-electric and EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) powertrains. Avatr is a brand currently backed by Changan and CATL, with Huawei also involved on the OS and active safety system front.

How worried should Tesla be over this recent development? Not very. Elon Musk isn’t losing sleep over one more battery-electric sedan joining the market in China – a market where Tesla is already flying high in terms of sales. The U.S. carmaker had its best month yet this year in November (73,490 units sold), as far as China is concerned.