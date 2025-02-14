$400 Million Dollar Tesla Purchase Under Biden Administration Disappears From State Department List

The State Department’s procurement forecast removed the mention of Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. in relation to a planned $400 million armored EV purchase after reports emerged about it on Wednesday.

The December version of the document had included an “Armored Tesla” budget item that would span five years and start in 2025, however the document was revised to remove Tesla’s name. This followed reports of the company’s moniker on the procurement document from Drop Site News and the New York Times.