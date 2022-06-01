4000 Ford Maverick Owners Sound Off On The Options You Want In A Small Pickup

The enthusiasts over at the Maverick Truck Club have put together a series of purchase stats for the Ford Maverick to provide some insight into what options and engines were the most popular, among a series of other equipment choices. Contributions to this census consist of over 4,000 users which means while this isn't indicative of the entire consumer base, it's a decent sample size.

One thing we wish manufacturers could do, in an official capacity, is to provide us with a detailed breakdown of its model sales, down to the trim, engine option, and exterior color. Of course, even though they have all of the data, this is still a hefty task when you consider just how many cars are sold.