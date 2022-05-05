400HP 2022 Audi RS3 Debuts With A Suprisingly Affordable Sticker Price

The all-new Audi RS3 was unveiled to the world back in July 2021, and now it has finally arrived on dealership floors.

We can now confirm the pricing, which is a lot less than expected. Converted from Euros to Dollars in July last year, it looked like the RS3 would go for approximately $73,000. Even at that price, it looked like a bargain. The BMW M2 CS cost $84,000 when it was new back in 2020, and this is faster.

As it turns out, Audi is selling it for just $58,900, not including the $1,095 destination charge, sales taxes, title, options, and dealer charges.



