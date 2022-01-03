400HP Nissan Z To Start At Only $40,000 - Sales Begin This Summer

Together with the aging but talented Nissan GT-R, the upcoming Nissan Z will inject some much-needed excitement into the brand's fairly dowdy lineup. The 400-horsepower coupe made its debut in August last year and, in November, it was revealed that orders for the new Z car would start in January 2022.

As we've passed that point, Nissan fans are obviously eager to hear when the V6-powered two-door will officially arrive. We now potentially know when that will be as a Nissan dealership employee from Mountain View Nissan of Cleveland has spilled the beans on the Z's timeline in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. The post included a slide of a presentation detailing the launch timeline, with production set to commence in March and media drives following in April. A Nissan North America field meeting is set to be held in May and then, finally, sales of the sports car will start in June.