41,000 Toyota And Lexus Vehicles Recalled Due To Failing Seatbelts

The supplier in question is Joyson Safety Systems, an automotive safety colossus that adopted this name after Key Safety Systems acquired the infamous Takata Corporation. All subject belts were produced at the supplier's Mexico-based Santa Rosa plant.

Back in December 2024, during an inspection of parts arriving at the seat supplier's production facility, a melt mark was identified on the webbing of the second-row center seatbelt. Joyson Safety Systems subsequently investigated and conducted Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 209 testing on belts with melt marks, determining that damaged seatbelts don't meet certain requirements.