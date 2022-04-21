4215 New Lexus NX Vehicles Face Recall Over Faulty Construction

Lexus is embroiled in a recall of 4,215 vehicles as a result of bad welds. While that’s trouble enough, the welds were potentially missed at the front shock mounting points, potentially making them particularly impactful.

The recall affects the 2022 Lexus NX250, NX350, NX350h, and NX450h+ made between April 2021 and January 2022. These vehicles are constructed using body panels that are spot welded to the left and right of the front shock absorber mounting areas. During the assembly of these panels, some of the spot welds may have been missed, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents indicate.