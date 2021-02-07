43,000 Porsche Taycan Models Recalled Worldwide Due To Sudden Power Loss

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:20:09 PM

Views : 504 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche has confirmed that approximately 43,000 Taycan models will need to be recalled for a software update that can't be delivered over-the-air. Taycans were investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March this year over a fault that could cause sudden total power loss and, in some cases, prevent cars from starting back up again afterward.

The recall hasn't been announced to owners yet, though a notice will soon be sent to 2020 and 2021 Taycan drivers saying they need to visit a dealership to have the update installed. Said update will also be given to any cars dealers are still holding before they leave the lot.



Read Article


43,000 Porsche Taycan Models Recalled Worldwide Due To Sudden Power Loss

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)