43,000 Porsche Taycan Models Recalled Worldwide Due To Sudden Power Loss

Porsche has confirmed that approximately 43,000 Taycan models will need to be recalled for a software update that can't be delivered over-the-air. Taycans were investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March this year over a fault that could cause sudden total power loss and, in some cases, prevent cars from starting back up again afterward. The recall hasn't been announced to owners yet, though a notice will soon be sent to 2020 and 2021 Taycan drivers saying they need to visit a dealership to have the update installed. Said update will also be given to any cars dealers are still holding before they leave the lot.



Read Article