$5 Billion Battery Plant May Now Be Built In Mexico Due To Union Concerns

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) is looking to establish a $5 billion battery plant in North America. It is understood that the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries wants a site that can build up to 80 gigawatt-hours of batteries each year. Executives from CATL are thought to be considering sites in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico but it appears the latter is the most likely to receive the plant due to concerns over labor and trade issues if a plant is built in the U.S. or Canada. Individuals with information on the matter claim that CATL executives recently visited Mexico for meetings.



