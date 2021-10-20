5 DAYS EARLY! NEW 2022 RANGE ROVER! HERE IT IS! The CAT Is Out Of The Bag And Can You Say I HEART TELLURIDE?

Agent001 submitted on 10/20/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:14:27 PM
Check out these French shots out there of the all new Range Rover five days before the official launch.All we can say from looking at the rear is HOLY I HEART TELLURIDE!Our quick first take is that the front is MEH, the profile VERY nice and the rear phenomenal. Even though it's a derivative of the KIA SUV's rear design.Tell us YOUR thoughts of the newest RR??
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
