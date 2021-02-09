5 Seconds After The Floods Hit NYC Area CNN Blames Man-Made Climate Change. IF EVERYONE Went EV TODAY Do You REALLY Think Events Like This Would END?

Agent001 submitted on 9/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:13 PM

Views : 458 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

"Never let a good crisis go to waste." Rahm Emanuel

As I was checking in with our Agent 00R this AM checking in to see if he was ok I had the news on. And I could not believe how quickly CNN jumped on the opportunity to INSTANTLY put the blame on man-made climate change for the catastrophe that occurred last night in the Northeast.

So let's get this straight, the data shows that the area has always been flood prone and that THIS one was a once in a 500 year event.

But all of a sudden the blame is on all those hillbillies driving diesel trucks and blown out Mustangs in the boonies?

The climate is changing every minute of the day. But please tell us who honestly thinks if all of us were driving EV's right now things like this would just STOP happening?

The simple change to 'GREEN' products stops bad weather?

Tell us Spies...If we spend EVERY.LAST.DIME on THIS planet to fight climate change do you really think bad things end?

No more floods. No more hurricanes? Tornadoes?

Even AOC implies that if the green new deal was passed this would all go away...SERIOUSLY?





5 Seconds After The Floods Hit NYC Area CNN Blames Man-Made Climate Change. IF EVERYONE Went EV TODAY Do You REALLY Think Events Like This Would END?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)