5 Seconds After The Floods Hit NYC Area CNN Blames Man-Made Climate Change. IF EVERYONE Went EV TODAY Do You REALLY Think Events Like This Would END?

"Never let a good crisis go to waste." Rahm Emanuel



As I was checking in with our Agent 00R this AM checking in to see if he was ok I had the news on. And I could not believe how quickly CNN jumped on the opportunity to INSTANTLY put the blame on man-made climate change for the catastrophe that occurred last night in the Northeast.



So let's get this straight, the data shows that the area has always been flood prone and that THIS one was a once in a 500 year event.



But all of a sudden the blame is on all those hillbillies driving diesel trucks and blown out Mustangs in the boonies?



The climate is changing every minute of the day. But please tell us who honestly thinks if all of us were driving EV's right now things like this would just STOP happening?



The simple change to 'GREEN' products stops bad weather?



Tell us Spies...If we spend EVERY.LAST.DIME on THIS planet to fight climate change do you really think bad things end?



No more floods. No more hurricanes? Tornadoes?



Even AOC implies that if the green new deal was passed this would all go away...SERIOUSLY?





Experiencing all this flooding in NYC right now and thinking about all the politicians who told me that pursuing a Green New Deal to adapt our nat’l infrastructure to climate change is “unrealistic” & “too expensive.”



As if doing too little is the responsible, adult thing to do? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021



