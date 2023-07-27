5 Years Later Elon Musk's Popularity On Left Dips But Buyers Remain Loyal To Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has been a polarizing figure when it comes to his politics. While his views have not garnered widespread support from his customers, a recent Bloomberg survey reveals that Tesla buyers remain largely loyal to his cars, particularly the Model 3. Despite being entangled in numerous controversies, including issues surrounding his Twitter activity, his stance on climate change, and his associations with divisive figures, these aspects have had little impact on the loyalty of Musk's customers towards Tesla vehicles. The Bloomberg survey involved 7,000 verified Tesla owners in 2019, and four years later, thousands of them participated in the updated feedback study. The opinions of Tesla owners regarding Elon Musk ranged from strong admiration, with some considering him a "true visionary and a talented industrialist," to more critical perspectives, with others referring to him as "a real ass" in some respects but still having positive sentiments towards him. Some Tesla owners expressed concerns similar to those shared with Insider, labeling Musk as a "clown," "brilliant but a very loose cannon," or an "idiot human." A few even admitted to feeling embarrassed to be seen driving a Tesla and suggested that it might be time for him to step down from his role at the company. However, despite the mixed opinions about Musk, the survey found that customer satisfaction with Tesla vehicles remains largely unaffected. This indicates that Musk's often-divisive behavior has not significantly impacted the overall positive perception of Tesla cars among their owners. Notably, the Model 3, one of Tesla's most popular models, received high praise from its owners. While a portion of Model 3 owners did sell their cars and switch to other brands due to their disapproval of Elon Musk or concerns about quality and service, the majority of owners lauded the car's technology and overall driving experience. The Model 3 scored remarkably well for driving enjoyment, as reported by Bloomberg. Furthermore, Tesla's over-the-air updates garnered high ratings, especially for features such as the sound system, navigation, and keyless entry. Despite a recent Reuters investigation alleging that Tesla manipulated dashboard readings to show exaggerated vehicle range and dismissed customer complaints about mileage, owners still expressed satisfaction with the battery range, even in cold weather conditions, as well as the car's performance on icy and snowy roads. However, Tesla did receive some negative feedback concerning customer service, an area where improvement may be warranted. The survey also delved into Tesla's self-driving technology, particularly its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature. Tesla owners who were beta testers of FSD generally praised its performance in stopping at stop signs and lights, avoiding pedestrians, cyclists, and road obstacles. However, the technology ranked much lower in navigating construction zones and turning into traffic at uncontrolled intersections. Some Tesla owners even labeled the FSD as "unusable," an "over-promised money grab," a "party trick," a "total rip-off," and "the closest thing to fraud." Common Autopilot problems, such as inappropriate speed, phantom braking, and veering and merging issues, were also reported by drivers. It's important to note that Tesla's claims about its Full Self-Driving technology have been a subject of controversy, as no current technology offers entirely autonomous driving capabilities. Elon Musk's political views may not have won him universal support from his customers, but the loyalty of Tesla buyers to the brand and its vehicles remains strong, especially for the Model 3. While some concerns and criticisms exist, overall satisfaction with Tesla cars persists, and the company continues to innovate and address challenges in areas such as customer service and self-driving technology. As Tesla and Musk navigate through various complexities, it is evident that the brand's impact on the automotive industry and the future of electric vehicles remains substantial.



