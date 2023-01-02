500HP 2024 Nissan Z Nismo Spied In Arizona

Nissan introduced the redesigned Z last year, but we’re already looking forward to the upcoming Nismo variant.

As you can see in these photos and video caught by a member of the Nissan Z Club, two prototypes were recently caught undergoing testing in Arizona.

While one of the prototypes is heavily camouflaged, the other sports a more minimalist disguise which eschews bulky padding. Thanks to this light-handed approach, we can see a new front bumper that features a split central intake as well as what appears to be new side intakes or air curtains.