$50k Dealer Markups on Mercedes EQS. Would YOU Pay A Markup On ANY Car?

Add Mercedes dealers to the list now charging market adjustments on their new EQS.Would YOU ever pay a HUGE premium OVER sticker for a car?Special thanks to RockReid for the tipoff....Here's a story. I was originally going to get a @MercedesBenzUSA EQS 580. Even had one reserved and ready for pickup. The dealer called to inform me there was a $50k (not a typo) markup on the car. I passed. Infer what you will about the dealer model protecting consumers. https://t.co/XIbzdzB5CX— Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) December 29, 2021
