$50k Dealer Markups on Mercedes EQS. Would YOU Pay A Markup On ANY Car?

Add Mercedes dealers to the list now charging market adjustments on their new EQS.

Would YOU ever pay a HUGE premium OVER sticker for a car?

Special thanks to RockReid for the tipoff....





