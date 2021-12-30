$50k Dealer Markups on Mercedes EQS. Would YOU Pay A Markup On ANY Car?

Add Mercedes dealers to the list now charging market adjustments on their new EQS.



Would YOU ever pay a HUGE premium OVER sticker for a car?



Special thanks to RockReid for the tipoff....





Here's a story. I was originally going to get a @MercedesBenzUSA EQS 580. Even had one reserved and ready for pickup. The dealer called to inform me there was a $50k (not a typo) markup on the car. I passed. Infer what you will about the dealer model protecting consumers. https://t.co/XIbzdzB5CX — Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) December 29, 2021



