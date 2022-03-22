523 HP 2023 Maserati Grecale Aims For The Heart Of The Porsche Macan

Grecale strikes the right balance between versatility, elegance, performance and innovation, guaranteeing performance, comfort and safety, all at the same time. These features are combined with off-road capabilities and uncompromising driving pleasure. Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant.

Grecale is a range within the range, the Trident brand’s fullest ever. An extremely wide range of engines is available: conventional internal combustion, hybrid and, in a year’s time, Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history.



Three versions will be rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp (296 hp US/CAN); Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp (325 hp US/CAN) mild hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp (523 hp US/CAN) petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20. To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology.

The new SUV stands out in terms of spaciousness and comfort, boasting an impressive set of “best-in-class” features. It is best-in-class in terms of interior space, driveability, handling, acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds – 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds on the Trofeo), top speed (285 km/h – 177 mph again on the Trofeo), sound quality and extensive use of fine materials such as wood, carbon fibre and leather.

Its dimensions are a major factor: in the GT version, Grecale is 4,846 mm long (191 inches) with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm (114 inches), a height of 1,670 mm (66 inches), a width of 2,163 mm (85 inches) (including wing mirrors), with a rear wheel track of 1,948 mm (77 inches) (and even greater in the Trofeo).





The design of Grecale embraces Maserati’s new visual symbol, which distinguishes every new model since the MC20. The front features a low and imposing grille. The profile is notable for its contrast between purity and technique, with a highly fluid body featuring meandering, visual forms and its technical components highlighted by the use of carbon fibre. In the rear, the boomerang taillights are inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT and fit in with the trapezoidal line, made even more striking by the coupé effect of the cabin and its finish like a sports car's.

Inside, in the cabin, the standout tech specs include the traditional Maserati clockface. Digital for the first time, it transforms into a veritable in-car concierge, courtesy of voice control.

Everything becomes touch-based, with extreme aesthetic cleanliness. The technology is controlled from the displays: the large 12.3” central screen, the largest ever seen in a Maserati, another 8.8” display for the extra controls and a third for the passengers in the rear seats.

The in-car experience is managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, from the state-of-the-art infotainment and from Maserati Connect. The in-car sound is pushed to the absolute limits of enjoyment by an all-round sound experience, ensured by the typical Maserati roar and the immersive Sonus faber 3D sound system. The Sonus faber system – as standard at Premium level – includes 14 speakers, or 21 speakers on demand at High Premium level.





Every journey is transformed into a unique adventure that combines dynamic comfort and an unforgettable driving experience, made possible by the extraordinary handling provided by the new, 100% Maserati Vehicle Dynamic Control Module (VDCM) system and the 360° control it offers over the car. The option of complete control translates into a clear distinction between the various DRIVE MODES: COMFORT, GT, SPORT, CORSA (Trofeo only) and OFF-ROAD.

For Grecale’s World Premiere - a special digital event on the brand's website (houseof.maserati.com) - Matilda De Angelis and Alessandro Borghi – Brand Ambassadors and internationally renowned Italian actors – were selected to embody and explain how the new model represents the everyday exceptional.

Also in attendance was the Italian artist Dardust, with an exclusive backing track to part of the digital event. The engineers at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena have worked directly with Dardust to design the in-car sound. A joint effort that has taken shape in a transfer between technology and sound design, to customise the “chimes” – the sound alerts received by the user as part of the extraordinary driving experience aboard Grecale.