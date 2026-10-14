535,000 GMC Trucks Are Being Investigated For Grilles That Fly Off

The federal government is looking into why grille pieces keep coming off GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, even on examples that already went through a repair campaign meant to fix the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation on October 9, 2026. The probe covers an estimated 535,639 trucks from the 2022 through 2024 model years that are under evaluation, although the confirmed recalled population so far is narrower. Owners and shoppers should know what triggered the review, which trucks are involved, and what GM has said about it so far.



Read Article