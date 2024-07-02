60% Of Owners Will Abandon Their EV For Another With Better Cell Phone Apps

Nearly 60 percent of electric vehicle customers are willing to change brands in order to get better connectivity features in their vehicles, according to a recent report by the consulting firm McKinsey & Co.



McKinsey surveyed over 1,600 customers in China, Germany, and the U.S. They asked about 39 different connectivity features covering areas like safety, autonomous driving, and infotainment.



In the U.S., 38 percent of consumers across all vehicle types said they would switch brands for improved connectivity. In China, this number was 55 percent, and among battery-electric vehicle customers globally, it was 57 percent.



Ben Ellencweig, a senior partner at McKinsey, noted the lack of brand loyalty in the pursuit of better connectivity solutions, even among luxury vehicle buyers. He believes the coming years will be interesting in shaping what becomes the new norm for the U.S. market.



The survey suggests both challenges and opportunities for traditional automakers in the U.S. While Chinese automakers are seen as leading in connectivity, there's a chance for others to innovate and capture market attention with superior connected car services.



McKinsey's findings challenge some common assumptions about connectivity in vehicles. For instance, customers prefer bundled options over single features and are more inclined towards subscription-based payments rather than one-time payments. They also expect seamless integration with their smartphones.



Ultimately, as smartphones offer personalized and integrated experiences, consumers expect a similar level of personalization in their vehicles. This presents an opportunity for car manufacturers to enhance native connected systems to meet these expectations.





