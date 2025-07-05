600HP Electric Porsche Boxster And Cayman Gear Up For Production

Development of Porsche’s all-electric 718 Cayman and Boxster replacements continues, with the latest set of spy shots offering our best look yet at the coupe cold weather testing in public. A launch date is still yet to be confirmed, but when we first saw prototypes testing over two years ago, a reveal was expected for 2025. We’re now almost half way through the year and there have been more teases from Porsche of a road-going Le Mans Hypercar than there have been signals of the electric Boxster and Cayman. Recent changes to legislation throw into further question what world the electric Cayman and Boxster will be silently wading into. Surely a very different one to what was envisaged, back when development first began towards the beginning of the decade.



Read Article