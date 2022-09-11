600HP Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Caught Lapping Nurburgring With Vigor

Immortalized by our man with the cam while doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring, it has a beefier design compared to the non-N versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. More muscular front and rear bumpers, and bigger rear wing will be some of the things that will visually set it apart from them.



Elsewhere, look for the typical ‘N’ logos, dedicated wheels, and perhaps some red accents on various parts of the exterior to further emphasize its sportier nature. The chassis will likely be tweaked with a stiffer suspension setup, and the brakes should be uprated in order to help the car stop quicker.





