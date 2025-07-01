65% Of BMW Z4 Buyers Opted For The 6 Speed Manual Transmission In 2024

It took BMW nearly five years to bring the manual Z4 to the US following its launch in Europe. American buyers were finally able to get their hands on the six-speed beginning early last year. But for BMW, that holdout may have been worth it; the manual Z4 outsold the automatic in the US in 2024 by a pretty significant margin.
 
According to BMW, the manual Z4 accounted for 65 percent of the convertible's total sales in the US last year. Granted, the brand only sold 2,129 examples of the Z4 total in 2024, but American buyers clearly preferred the six-speed. Nearly 1,400 Z4s had the "Handschalter" option.


