670HP 2023 Corvette Z06 To Retail For $106,395

Chevrolet revealed that it will open order books for the 2023 Corvette Z06 on July 28 and that, when it does, prices for the mid-engine supercar will start at $106,395 (including a $1,395 destination charge), multiple sources report.

 

 

Unveiled in November 2021, the Corvette Z06 is powered by a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 that delivers 670 hp (500 kW/679 PS) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, which makes it the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever fitted to a production vehicle.

It will be offered in three trim levels, 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with equipment expected to reflect the standard Corvette‘s LT trim levels.

