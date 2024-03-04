7 Seat Porsche K1 Super Cayenne Prototype Caught Testing

Development of Porsche’s huge new all-electric family SUV is now well underway, creating the seventh model line that’ll sit above the Cayenne and include three rows of seats. Codenamed the ‘K1’ for now, this new family-oriented model has already been spied testing prior to its eventual reveal in 2027. The first thing that strikes you in these spy images (that feature some bizarre post-edit backgrounds) is the sheer size of the K1, featuring a long wheelbase and large rear doors that will offer access to both the second and third rows. The extra space will be facilitated by the use of Porsche’s SSP Sport platform, which itself is a heavy update of the PPE platform only recently introduced in the Porsche Macan EV.



