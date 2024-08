This is the new Volkswagen Tayron: a large SUV that will be available with seven seats, meaning it’s the replacement for the VW Tiguan Allspace, and an alternative to cars like the Nissan X-Trail, Kia Sorento and award-winning Skoda Kodiaq.

We suspect the Tayron will be officially revealed very soon because images of the car completely undisguised were shared by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).