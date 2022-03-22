70% Of Cadillac Lriq Buyers Are From Other Brands

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq went into production in Spring Hill, Tennessee on Monday and executives used the event to reveal new details about the crossover and highlight the importance of going electric.

During his speech, GM President Mark Reuss said the Lyriq “marks a new era for Cadillac as we flipped the switch on the transition to a fully electric lineup for the flagship brand of General Motors.”

He went on to describe the electric crossover as a game changer that sets the standard for Cadillac’s future. More interestingly, Reuss said that styling will be a differentiating factor for consumers looking at EVs and noted the “Lyriq tested higher for design than any new vehicle we’ve ever tested in General Motors history.”