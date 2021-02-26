70% Of Porsche 911 GT3 Buyers Are Opting For The Manual Transmission

The Porsche 911 GT3 has always been one of the brand's most fun-to-drive track day specials, and for many drivers, there is no substitute for a manual transmission. Porsche's decision to put a manual transmission back into the 911 GT3 paid off far more than the brand expected, especially in the United States, where the take rate for the last-generation manual GT3 was 70%, Bloomberg reports. “We lost several bottles of wine by betting on the take rate when we reintroduced the manual option,” 911 model line vice president Frank-Steffen Walliser told Autocar. “We were surprised by how high it was.”



