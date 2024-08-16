717 HP 2025 BMW M5 Touring Weighs In At A Generous 5,500 Lbs

This is the long-awaited BMW M5 Touring, a 717bhp plug-in hybrid high performance estate that has Mercedes-AMG and Audi RS’s traditional family haulers in the crosshairs. BMW M doesn’t always grant us an estate variant of its high performance M saloon, but for the first time since the E61 from the mid-2000s the M5 Touring is back, with an arguably more sensible powertrain than the previous model’s V10. Joining the new M5 saloon, which was revealed a few months back at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new Touring features the same substantial set of powertrain and chassis upgrades, not to mention butch styling and exceptional performance figures. The technical package is based around the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired to an e-motor mounted between it and an eight-speed transmission.



