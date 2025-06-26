717HP 2026 Aston Martin DB12S Convertible Caught Burning Up The Track

Following the unveiling of the 717-horse DBX S in April 2025, the DB12 S will follow suit by the end of 2025. Building on the already competent DB12, the sportier derivative is gifted with a stacked exhaust and rear bumper that are obviously inspired by those of the DBX S. Recently spied in Volante flavor, the high-performance model could very well debut as soon as the second weekend of July 2025 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A rear-drive grand tourer with Michelin rubber mounted on lightweight alloys, the DB12 S further stands out from the regular DB12 by means of a deeper front spoiler.

Rectangular vents can be seen at both ends of the spoiler, complementing the front bumper vents and egg crate radiator grille. Sitting closer to the ground than the DB12, the DB12 S will surely be priced higher. Only time will tell how much higher, though we do know that Aston Martin The Americas wants $251,825 for the DB12 Coupe in the United States market for the 2025 model year.



Read Article