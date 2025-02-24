74% Of Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Coming From Other Brands

If the sharp design, impressive tech and strong performance of the Ioniq 5 made you see Hyundai in a new light, you’re not alone. New data shows the model has helped the Korean brand pinch thousands of customers away from other automakers.

More than 74 percent of Ioniq 5 sales were conquests from competitor brands, according to figures from S&P Global Mobility analyzing electric vehicle trends between January and October 2024. That puts the Ioniq 5 almost 22 percentage points ahead of the average Hyundai vehicle when it comes to brand conquest rates.