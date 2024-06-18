771 HP Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut June 25th

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed will be revealed next Tuesday (25 June) with a storming 771bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain replacing the retired W12 motor.

Bentley has confirmed this most powerful PHEV version of the fourth-gen Continental, which Autocar has already driven on track (see below), will wear the hallowed Speed moniker previously reserved for the top-rung W12 car.

The final and most potent Speed-badged W12 car was revealed last year with 650bhp, 664lb ft and a 0-62mph time of just 3.6 seconds.