771 HP Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut June 25th

Agent009 submitted on 6/18/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:07 AM

Views : 214 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed will be revealed next Tuesday (25 June) with a storming 771bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain replacing the retired W12 motor.
 
Bentley has confirmed this most powerful PHEV version of the fourth-gen Continental, which Autocar has already driven on track (see below), will wear the hallowed Speed moniker previously reserved for the top-rung W12 car.
 
The final and most potent Speed-badged W12 car was revealed last year with 650bhp, 664lb ft and a 0-62mph time of just 3.6 seconds. 


Read Article


771 HP Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut June 25th

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)