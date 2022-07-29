79 Year Old Torches Cars Because He Bought A Jeep With A Bad Engine In 1986

Police said a man torched cars July 25 at multiple dealerships in Fort Wayne, Indiana, because he said he was sold a Jeep with a "bad motor" in 1986, according to court documents. Dewey Fredrick, 79, claims he was sold a Jeep by the dealership franchise, O'Daniel, and it "refused to make it right." On Monday night, Fredrick drove his white Chevy S10 pickup to two of the franchise locations, burning three cars at one lot, and attempting to torch a fourth at another, according to police. The cars, a 2019 Jeep Compass, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, a 2013 GMC Acadia, and a 2008 Pontiac Solstice, were all totaled because of of the damage. The Compass, located at a used car lot owned by O'Daniel, was Fredrick's primary victim. Video obtained by police reportedly shows the vehicle bursting into flames shortly after a road flare was dropped into its fuel tank. The resulting fire spread to the Cherokee and Acadia, scorching them both. The 79-year-old then drove to a Mazda dealership owned by the same franchise, cutting into the top of the Solstice and dispensing a road flare into the interior, according to an affidavit. Police said the vehicle's seat caught fire, with "heat and smoke damage" to the interior.



